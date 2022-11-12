Watch CBS News

Friendsgiving at Americana Vintage Market

Fall into some Black Friday deals & support local businesses at the Americana Vintage Market in Elk Grove. There will be tons of vintage clothing, fall treats, vintage decor, handmade goods, boutiques, specialty coffee, food & more!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.