Fremont Park in Sacramento is in full bloom this summer! If you are looking for a fun way to spend your Saturdays this summer, why not check out this incredible art installation at Fremont Park! Free to the public to experience and enjoy, Kaiser Permanente’s Fremont Park Bloom is a visually exciting and interactive art installation – that illuminates beautifully each evening – and is presented by Midtown Parks and CADA, and supported by Brown Construction, LBT Investments, and the City of Sacramento. Nearly a decade in the making, Fremont Park Bloom is a celebration of the collaborative and artistic spirit that makes Midtown vibrant, symbolizing renewal, creativity, and the power of community investment to help public spaces flourish. Rooted in Midtown’s “Women in Placemaking” initiative launched in 2017.