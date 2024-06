Free Game Play Sundays @ Impound Comics, 7am Impound Comics is excited to offer family-oriented game days on Sundays from 12 to 6 p.m. Impound Comics will provide games such as Uno and Pokémon and guests are welcome to bring their own board games and card games to play. While it’s free to play and open to all ages, guests (ages 16+) are encouraged to RSVP!