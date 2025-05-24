Watch CBS News

Foothill Classics Car Club Show in Valley Springs

Rev your engines and head to Valley Springs for tons of classic hot rods! It's the 21st Annual Car Show today. Held at Valley Springs Veterans Hall baseball field, there will be over 100 cars ranging from classic hot rods to muscle cars.
