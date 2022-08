Flatstick Pub speed dating! Flatstick Pub in DOCO is hosting it's first mini-golf speed dating night! Sacramento singles will play through the mini golf course, asking each other ice breaker questions between each hole. The date lasts 6 minutes (2 minutes per hole) and if both participants check 'it's a match," Flatstick provides the contact information at the end of the date! Ashley Williams is checking it out!