Find Waldo at Capital Books on K Street!

Capital Books is excited to host this year's "Find Waldo" in July! Participating Downtown Sacramento businesses have hidden a 6″ Waldo somewhere inside their establishment. YOUR job is to find him! Ashley Williams is finding out more!
