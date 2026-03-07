Watch CBS News

Filipino Late Night Madness Party at Seafood City in Sacramento!

Seafood City Sacramento to Debut Viral “Late Night Madness” Party - The late-night shopping phenomenon that went viral in the Bay Area and Los Angeles arrives in Sacramento Late Night Madness — a high-energy, after-hours shopping party featuring live DJ music, exclusive store specials, giveaways, and a festive community atmosphere. The event gained viral attention in the Bay Area and Los Angeles, drawing hundreds of shoppers and widespread social media buzz.
