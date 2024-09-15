Watch CBS News

Family Day Extravaganza in Roseville

The Studio Martial Arts & Fitness invites the community to a Family Day Extravaganza on Sunday, September 15th, from 10 AM to 2 PM, at Maidu Park in Roseville. This exciting event is open to the public and promises fun for the whole family!
