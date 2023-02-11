Watch CBS News

Exquisite U Beauty Boutique

Exquisite U is a stylish thriving Beauty Boutique and Women’s clothing and accessory shop, with spaces to co-host other merchants looking to house their products (clothing/accessories) at a brick-and-mortar store.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.