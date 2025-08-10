Explore the world of fine wine, premium spirits and craft beer at Cask and Barrel in Ripon! Located off the freeway in Ripon, California, Cask & Barrel is a premier destination for beer, wines, and spirits. The store, over 7,000 square feet, features one of the region’s largest curated selections, along with unique tasting experiences including self-serve wine stations and guided whiskey tastings. Guests can explore a wide range of flavor profiles with the help of knowledgeable staff, all within a welcoming and elevated environment. There's wine tasting, whiskey tasting, a wine cellar and beer cave.