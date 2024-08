Entrepreneur Mona Patel, 7am One of the biggest fashion events of the year is The Met Gala. This year it was not a celebrity that stole the spotlight at the biggest night in fashion, but it was the female entrepreneur, Mona Patel. Patel used her vision to collaborate with designer Iris Van Herpin to create a look that stunned the world. Mona Patel is a Serial entrepreneur who is the Founder of Radx A.I. and Mona Lisa Properties.