Enjoy sophisticated pub food and delicious craft beers at Alaro Craft Brewery. Alaro Craft Brewery, Restaurant & Cocktail Bar, nestled in the heart of Midtown has earned the distinction of being Sacramento’s most awarded brewery. Alaro Craft Brewery have just been awarded three more major medals at the 2024 US Open Beer Championship! With over 9,000 beers from 170+ styles entered, the US Open Beer Championship stands as one of the most competitive and prestigious beer competitions globally! Forbes just published an article including Alaro titled "The World’s Best Pilsner—According To The U.S. Open Beer Championship"