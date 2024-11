Enjoy Food, Music, and Holiday Displays at the Sutter County Museum! The Sutter County Museum is thrilled to announce that tickets are now available for the beloved annual holiday fundraiser, “Trees and Traditions – A Winter Wonderland,” scheduled for Friday, December 6, 2024, from 6:00 to 9:00 PM. This festive evening is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season while supporting a great cause.