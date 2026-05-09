Enjoy a variety of different coffees with the Coffee Passport Program! A neat program is giving you the chance to enjoy a variety of different coffee shops from all over Placer County! The Roseville Area Chamber of Commerce is brewing up something special with the launch of its first-ever Coffee Passport! This is a fresh new way to celebrate and support the vibrant coffee scene across Placer County. This six-month, high-energy program invites you to sip your way through 20+ local coffee shops while connecting with fellow coffee lovers and community participants along the way.