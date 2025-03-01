Empty Bowls Dinner in Placerville Enjoy live music, dinner and more all while helping to raise funds for a good cause! Join us to fight hunger in our community and in Ghana! Hands4Hope - Youth Making A Difference will be hosting the 25th Empty Bowls Dinner on March 8, 2025, at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds Forni Building from 4 to 7 p.m. This family-friendly event includes live music, vendors, a dinner featuring delicious soups and fresh breads, and a keepsake handmade bowl to take home as a reminder of the cause. Proceeds from the event fight food insecurity locally through Upper Room Dining Hall, La proMesa Familiar, Hands4Hope Emergency Food Pantry, and in Ghana through Earth’s Angels.