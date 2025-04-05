Watch CBS News

Elk Grove Sweet Fest, 7am

The 2nd annual Elk Grove Sweet Fest is on Sunday, April 13 from 10am to 4pm at District 56. The event is free to attend, with a lineup of entertainment, sweet food vendors, themed art activities, and other family-friendly activities.
