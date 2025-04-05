Elk Grove Music Festival 2025 It's a two day celebration of music, food and more! Elk Grove, CA, March 28, 2025 – The Elk Grove Music Festival is back for a two-day celebration of music, food, drinks, local vendors, and family fun on Main Street in Historic Elk Grove. From Saturday, April 5 to Sunday, April 6, 2025, Old Town Plaza will be filled with an eclectic lineup of entertainment from 12:00pm to 8:00pm each day. VIP and General Admission tickets are available for purchase at elkgrovemusicfestival.com. The Elk Grove Music Festival will feature a lineup of reggae, funk, rock, Latin, popular cover bands, and more. Attendees will enjoy live music throughout the weekend as well as dishes from a variety of specialty food vendors, a beer, wine, and spirits garden, talented local artists, and much more. The festival is family-friendly and open to guests of all ages.