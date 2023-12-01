Watch CBS News

Elk Grove Fine Arts Center

The Elk Grove Fine Arts Center is thrilled to return to their roots on Historic Main Street in Old Town Elk Grove! Rachel Wulff is checking out the new location on Elk Grove Boulevard, as they get ready for a big grand opening celebration tomorrow!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.