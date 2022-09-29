Watch CBS News

Elk Grove children's author

Koy Saechao of Elk Grove has made a name for herself after self publishing two children's books, Count Yietc to Ziepc in Mien with Me and Color in Mien with me! Ashley Williams is with Koy, getting a quick language lesson!
