El Panteon de Sacramento The Latino Center of Art and Culture (LCAC) kicked off its 13th Annual El Panteón de Sacramento (in honor of Day of the Dead) on Friday and goes throughout this last weekend in October. From Friday, October 28 to Sunday, October 30, the centuries-old tradition is recognized on the grounds of the Latino Center of Art and Culture and features the recreation of a candlelit Mexican cemetery and chapel accompanied by traditional memorials created by families and friends to honor those who have passed, tell the stories of their departed loved ones and enjoy live performances, entertainment, food, activities and culture for the entire family.