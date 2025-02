EGUSD Certificated Recruitment Fair A recruitment fair happening today is looking for hard working and motivated professional educators! EGUSD is looking for Principals, Vice Principals, TK-12th Teachers, Preschool Instructors, Special Education Program Specialists, Special Education Teachers, Speech-Language Pathologists and assistants, Arts Education Teachers (VAPA) to join their team. They are forecasting a need for 200 positions for the 2025-2026 school year.