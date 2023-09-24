Watch CBS News

Dueling Dogs Fall Fest, 9am

Dueling Dogs Brewing is celebrating the change of seasons with its annual fall festival -- but there's more than just fall and hops in the air at this Placer County brewery. There's also pizza fresh out of the new pizza oven.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.