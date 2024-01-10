Watch CBS News

Drum circle celebrating Dr. King

Join West African drumming master Mamadou Traore and friends for a drum circle and community meal to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr! It's this Sunday at the International House in Davis, and Dina Kupfer is getting a preview!
