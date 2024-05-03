Watch CBS News

Dollhouse & Miniature Show, 9am

Over 75 dealer tables filled with hand crafted & manufactured dollhouse miniature items. You will be able to find all you need to fill your dollhouse and or built one from scratch!! There will also be doll houses and room boxes completed for sale.
