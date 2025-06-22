Watch CBS News

Dog Gone Wine Bar - Woodland's newest wine bar!

It's crucial to unwind at the end of the work day or just socialize with friends! Dog Gone Wine Bar offers over 70 different boutique wines within a hundred mile radius of Woodland, along with top grade charcuterie.
