Director Sheldon Epps Sheldon Epps is one of the most successful and universally respected leaders in American theatre. He shares how he radically changed and reignited theatre through his leadership, including his insistence on making diversity a priority both onstage and off — in new book MY OWN DIRECTIONS A Black Man's Journey in the American Theatre. Sheldon is also the director of the upcoming BET+ movie CHRISTMAS PARTY CRASHERS, premiering on November 17!