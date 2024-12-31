Watch CBS News

Dina's in Old Sac as They Prep for a Roaring '20s NYE Bash!

Welcome the New Year at Countdown on the Cobblestones, a lively event that brings music and festivities to the Old Sacramento Waterfront on New Year’s Eve. The celebration will feature live music, interactive activities, and a light show, offering a family-friendly alternative to the usual midnight festivities. Additionally, the historic Delta King will host a Roaring '20s New Year’s Eve Celebration, where guests can step back in time to the Prohibition Era for a night of opulence, glamour, and thrills. The event will include a casino, a DJ spinning favorite hits, and a champagne toast at midnight.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.