Dina's in Old Sac as They Prep for a Roaring '20s NYE Bash! Welcome the New Year at Countdown on the Cobblestones, a lively event that brings music and festivities to the Old Sacramento Waterfront on New Year’s Eve. The celebration will feature live music, interactive activities, and a light show, offering a family-friendly alternative to the usual midnight festivities. Additionally, the historic Delta King will host a Roaring '20s New Year’s Eve Celebration, where guests can step back in time to the Prohibition Era for a night of opulence, glamour, and thrills. The event will include a casino, a DJ spinning favorite hits, and a champagne toast at midnight.