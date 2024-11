Dina Explores a New Recycling Facility with Advanced Tech & Fast Deposits! Simply Recycle, the first facility of its kind in California, combines TOMRA’s innovative technology with the expertise of Ivan’s Recycling for a seamless recycling experience. Consumers can bring their plastic CRV, aluminum bottles, and glass CRV bottles to the facility, where they can drop off their recyclables and receive their deposit reimbursement on-site, instantly, before they leave.