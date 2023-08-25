Watch CBS News

Delta Bistro and Lounge - Stockton

Delta Bistro and Lounge is inside the University Plaza Waterfront Hotel in Stockton, offering an all-American style menu with a full cocktails menu to satisfy the most discerning tastes! Big Al Sams is there checking out the menu!
