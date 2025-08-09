Delights from Sky River Casino, 9am This week, Sky River celebrates Good Day Sacramento's 30th anniversary on Thursday followed by the casino's 3rd anniversary on Friday! Sharing 30 mini anniversary cupcakes to celebrate the all around SWEET news! Plus, Delights -- a new pastry and coffee shop in The Market — is now open. It’s not just a grab and go counter—it’s a full-on bakery experience. From flaky croissants to delicious muffin tops, everything is baked fresh daily. Open 24/7, they proudly serve premium Mr. Espresso coffee, sourced locally from Oakland along with a selection of teas and fresh-pressed smoothies.