Dear Ruby, Bakery Café is a small-town bakery with a big selection of freshly baked pastries, pies quiche, coffee and ice cream.

Dear Ruby, Bakery Cafe Dear Ruby, Bakery Café is a small-town bakery with a big selection of freshly baked pastries, pies quiche, coffee and ice cream.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On