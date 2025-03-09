Watch CBS News

Culebra Coffee Stockton

There's a vibrant coffee culture in the 2-0-9 and one business in particular is serving up Mexican inspired flavors in a cup! Signature drinks are Churro Potion with Vanilla Bean, Sea Salt Cold Foam and Ichigo Matcha Potion.
