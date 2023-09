Crunch Fitness Opening With over 30 years of making serious fitness fun, we have 500 Crunch gyms around the globe. Dedicated to our no judgments, no limits philosophy, we've created a community and culture-driven environment where fitness is fun for everyone! We live to empower and entertain our members form our welcoming team, to our CrunchONE Kickoff with our training, in the HIITZone, Ride Room, and full group fitness experience.