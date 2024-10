"Croce plays Croce" 50th Anniversary Tour - A.J. Croce joins us! Billboard charting singer/songwriter A.J. Croce will be at the Crest Theatre on October 22 for the “Croce Plays Croce 50th Anniversary Tour.” It's in honor of the memory of his late, legendary father, hitmaker singer-songwriter, Jim Croce. A.J. joins Cody to talk about his dad, and the upcoming performance!