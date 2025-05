Creative Station Craft Fair in Loomis! Get ready to unleash your inner artist at the Creative Station Craft Fair at the Loomis Train Depot! Today you can snag unique goods from talented local artisans while giving back to Loomis Senior LIFE Center and the Loomis Food Pantry. There will also be a chalk art contest with categories for kids (2-10) and adults (11+) so bring your chalk, show off your skills, and you could win a prize!