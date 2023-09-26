Watch CBS News

Court's Tune - 9/26

Time for some Tuesday Tunes! Courtney has an "all-falsetto" version for us today, play along with us, and watch all the way to the end (after the fade to black) for John's "special" version of Prince's "Kiss!"
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.