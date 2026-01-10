Community Pickleball Competition for Shriner's Children's Hospital Join the Community Pickleball Competition taking place Jan 10 at Johnson Ranch Sports Complex. The event runs from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and welcomes players of all ages and skill levels. Participation is free for patients, with a $25 suggested donation for the general public, and all proceeds support pediatric specialty medical care at Shriners Children’s. This event is part of a broader national effort following the Association of Pickleball Players’ (APP) newly announced multi-year partnership with Shriners Children’s, naming Shriners Children’s as the APP’s official charity partner. The partnership aims to raise awareness and funding through community-based pickleball events while supporting the rapid growth of the sport nationwide.