Come celebrate Mardi Gras at The Jambalaya & Harvest Festival in Sacramento! (part 2) 8am The Jambalaya Festival is more than just a celebration—it’s a fundraiser supporting the 2026 Sac Town Mardi Gras season, specifically helping us purchase Mardi Gras beads and toys for children. Each year, they travel over 2,200 miles to New Orleans and pick up 200 pounds of toys n beads, partnering with Mardi Gras Krewes and cultural organizations to bring that same magic back to Sacramento. Located at Sammy’s On The Blvd., 2021 Del Paso Blvd, Sacramento, CA