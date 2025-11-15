Colla Voce of the Sierra perform Yuletide Tapestry, Songs of the Season Dec.11-14th! You can catch the Colla Voce of the Sierra and a string quartet in Auburn! This holiday season is the last that our founder and conductor, Janine Dexter.will be with us, and we'd like to highlight her dedication to the choir, and moreover our community. Janine has created scholarship programs, a children's choir, a music docent program at local schools, and performances at local assisted living facilities. Her passion has been to create opportunities for engagements in the arts, and she's done so beautifully. “More Than a Concert — It’s an opportunity for Transformation” Colla Voce isn’t in the entertainment business — they’re in the transformation business. Their holiday concert, Yuletide Tapestry, takes you on a participatory, musical journey blending meditative beauty and festive joy into an uplifting experience, with a range of emotions of the season that will stay with you long after the final note. Yuletide Tapestry: Songs of the Season invites you to pause, reflect, and reconnect with people in your community and the spirit of the holidays. Colla Voce Chamber Singers, adults in their 20’s through 70’s, from all walks of life, representing a wide range of political and religious views, singing together to participate in and create something larger than themselves.