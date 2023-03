Coffee & Cars EuroSunday is a social group focused on European and import vehicles in multiple cities including Sacramento, Honolulu, and Huntsville Alabama. Every month EuroSunday meetings happen and people are encouraged to drive their cars and experience the locations of the hosts and sponsors. EuroSunday is committed to supporting charities such as The Memorial Day Car Show at the California Automobile Museum, and The Shriners Hospital Northern California annual Rally4Kids Toy Drive.