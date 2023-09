Cody's Caravan: Latif's in Turlock In February 2021 Latifs Restaurant, in downtown Turlock, had a big fire which shut it down. They just reopened recently after the fire. They had just reopened after COVID when the fire happened. This place is an iconic place in the Central Valley that opened in 1953. It's location made it perfect for celebrities and politicians to stop by for a slice of pie after stumping or playing a concert. G.W. Bush and Barbra ate there in 88.