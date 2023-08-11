Cody's Caravan - help us replace a stolen tractor! A beloved strawberry farmer near Rio Vista is getting help from his community after his tractor was stolen on Friday. Choy and Susan Saetern have operated a roadside fruit and vegetable stand at the intersection of Highway 160 and Highway 12 for years. Sadly, in the early morning on Friday, August 4, Choy's tractor was stolen right from his strawberry field. Cody and the caravan are at the fruit stand, getting the word out about the fundraiser to get Mr. Choy a new tractor!