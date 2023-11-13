Watch CBS News

Cody's Caravan: Cannonball Run Recap

In this edition of Cody's Caravan, Cody is with a local couple that completed a cannonball run from Virginia Beach, VA to Oceanside, CA on an Indian motorcycle! See how their adventure set a new record with their motorcycle!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.