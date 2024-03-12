Watch CBS News

Cody's Caravan - A new Kings anthem!

Mike Erickson (MysterE) is not only the custodian at Chilton Middle School, he's written a new song for the Kings! He performed it a little earlier in the show, and now Cody's getting to know him a little better!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.