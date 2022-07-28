Watch CBS News

Circus Vargas - Roseville

The Circus Vargas Express has rolled into Roseville and everyone's invited! With world-class performers and death defying acts, Circus Vargas is guaranteed to thrill and enchant you! Ashley Williams is getting a preview!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.