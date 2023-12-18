Watch CBS News

Christmas Hearing Mission, 10am

Avalon Hearing is celebrating their 14th year of The 12 days of “Christmas Hearing Mission.” They are, once again, donating the gift of hearing to 12 people who are struggling with hearing loss and are experiencing financial hardship.
