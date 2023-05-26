Watch CBS News

Children's Business Fair - Roseville

Acton Academy Placer is hosting their 5th Annual Children's Business Fair in Roseville this Saturday, over 100 student-run businesses will be setting up shop from all three of their campus locations! Sakura Gray is getting a preview!
