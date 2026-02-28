Check out some high flying fun at Altitude Trampoline Park in Manteca! A brand new spot is bringing fun to San Joaquin County! If you’re looking for a way to burn off energy, spark big smiles, and get the whole family moving, there’s a brand-new reason to jump for joy in Manteca! This high-flying hotspot is all about getting kids off the couch and parents in on the action too! From wall-to-wall trampolines to action-packed attractions designed for all ages, it’s a place where laughter echoes, sneakers leave the ground, and screen time takes a back seat to real-life fun. Whether you’re planning a birthday party, a weekend outing, or just need to shake up your routine, this new addition to Manteca is ready to help families bounce into a healthier, more active year.