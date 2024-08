Chatting with the voice stars of Tales of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The all-new Paramount+ original series Tales of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles explores the adventures of everyone's favorite pizza-loving heroes as they emerge from the sewers onto the streets of NYC. Leo, Raph, Donnie and Mikey are faced with new threats and team up with old allies to survive both teenage life and villains lurking in the shadows of the Big Apple.