Chatting with Dua Lipa About Her Upcoming Concert Special! Spend this Sunday evening with an iconic singer who has brought us all kinds of jams, like "Training Season," "Houdini," and "Levitating," to name a few. We're, of course, talking about the one and only Dua Lipa. She'll be joining us live to chat about her new primetime concert special on CBS this Sunday, titled An Evening with Dua Lipa.